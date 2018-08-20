Bakrid 2018: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called-in a high-level meet of ministers and instructed the police authorities and the administration to ensure that the sacrifice of the animals was not taking place in the open

Just a few days before the country celebrates Bakrid, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called-in a high-level meet of ministers and instructed the police authorities and the administration to ensure that the sacrifice of the animals was not taking place in the open. He further directed the concerned authorities to make sure that the blood and the offal were not disposed of by the people into drains. The BJP leader added that the following measures were being taken by the government to ensure that the religious sentiments of other communities were not affected.

As per reports, the UP CM further directed the security officials to ensure that the festival is celebrated without any ruckus. Reports add that CM has further directed the administration to ensure that the supply of water and power is maintained.

Commenting on the directive issued by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, Muzaffarnagar DM Rajeev Sharma said that they will make sure that the orders given by Yogi Adityanath are compiled with. He added that a meeting was also held with all the district officials in this regard.

Sources add that a meeting between the prominent members of both Hindu and Muslim communities will be meeting on Monday evening in the district to discuss the steps taken for the celebration of the festival.

Since kanwar yatra is also underway, UP CM Adityanath has asked the police to increase their vigil in the respective areas. Talking to TOI, SP Omveer Singh added that the directive issued by CM Yogi Adityanath focuses on law and order. The directive bans the people from sacrificing animals in open and in areas with a mixed population (Hindu-Muslim).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More