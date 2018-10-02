Famous Malayali musician Balabhaskar, who was seriously injured in a car accident last week, passed away on Tuesday. He took his last breath today morning in a hospital of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. His family met with an accident last week when their car hit a tree after the driver lost the control. In the accident, his 2-year-old daughter died on the spot and today the 40-year-old musician also passed away.
As per the reports, Balabhaskar and his family were returning from a temple in Thrissur after offering prayers for their daughter, Tejaswini Bala, who was born after 15 years of their marriage.
After the accident, Thejaswini was bleeding from her nose and was unconscious when she was taken off the mangled car, police said.
