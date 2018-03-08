Balkrishna Doshi, the legendary Indian architect who designs not just buildings but institutions, is being honored with the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the Nobel equivalent for the field, it was announced on Wednesday. The Pune-born Doshi, who is 90, is the first Indian to receive the honour, the highest in the profession. Previous winners include world-renowned architects like Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry, IM Pei, and Shigeru Ban.

India is said to be moving towards globalisation at a fast pace and while we are running towards our future, it is important to remember what made India great in the first place. An Indian architect has proven that, Balkrishna Doshi was awarded this year’s Pritzker Prize for being able to interpret architecture and transform it into buildings that respect the Eastern culture, at the same time that he has improved the quality of life in his homeland, according to the judging panel’s statement. The Pritzker Prize is regarded as architecture’s equivalent to the Nobel Prize. Long considered to be one of India’s foremost living architects and urban planners, Doshi is widely known for designing extensive low-cost housing projects and public institutions.

The judging panel said it recognized the Pune-born architect for his exceptional work, his commitment and dedication to his country and its communities, his influence as a professor and for always being an excellent example for professionals and students the world over. “Over the years, Balkrishna Doshi has always created an architecture that is serious, never flashy or a follower of trends,” the judging panel said in its statement. “With a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to his country and its people through high quality, authentic architecture, he has created projects for public administrations and utilities, educational and cultural institutions, and residences for private clients, among others,” the statement added.

“Doshi is acutely aware of the context in which his buildings are located. His solutions take into account the social, environmental and economic dimensions, and therefore his architecture is totally engaged with sustainability,” the panel – headed by Australia’s Glenn Murcutt – said. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Doshi in a tweet:

Congratulations to Balkrishna Doshi for becoming the first Indian to be awarded the Pritzker Prize, the premier global award for architecture. Dr Doshi’s contributions to our cityscape, our sense of aesthetics and to low-cost housing efforts make us proud #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2018

Congratulations to renowned architect Balkrishna Doshi for winning the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. This honour is a fitting recognition of his outstanding work, which has spanned decades and made a notable contribution to society. https://t.co/vhKGegfeCv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2018

Doshi, in turn, said that his works are an extension of his life, his philosophy and his dreams, adding that he owes winning the coveted award to his guru, Charles-Edouard Jeanneret also known as Le Corbusier, with whom he worked during the 1950s. He also humbly thanked the judging panel for recognizing his work.

