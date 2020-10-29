The Faridabad police has nabbed the man who provided pistol to Touseef, accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier alleged that Ballabgarh murder accused is a relative of Congress leaders and it was pressure from them that made the parents of the victim take back case registered against accused in 2018.

The man who allegedly provided country-made pistol to Touseef, accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh, has been arrested from Haryana’s Nuh district, Faridabad police said. The accused, Ajru, was nabbed after raids were conducted at dozens of places. Ajru is the third person to be arrested in the murder case. Earlier, Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested and both of them have been sent to two days police custody.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday alleged that the youth who killed his former classmate in Ballabhgarh is a relative of Congress leaders and they were responsible for dropping an FIR against him in 2018. Speaking to reporters here, Vij said, “Ballabgarh murder accused is a relative of Congress leaders and it was pressure from the Congress leaders that girl’s parents were forced to take back case registered against accused in 2018.”

He said Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been asked to start the probe from 2018 in connection with the matter. “I have asked SIT to start the investigation from 2018 to ascertain the reason behind taking back the case registered in 2018,” he added.

The final year commerce student was shot dead on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The man who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, attempting to shove her into a car and when she tries to save herself is shot at point-blank range.

After shooting the victim, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injury. According to Ballabgarh ACP Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan, were apparently waiting in the car for the victim to come out of the college.

