Ballia BJP MLA Surendra Singh blames Muslims for population growth: Surendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday made an insensitive comment against the Muslims for the unprecedented population growth in the country. He said in the Muslim religion, people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children which is an animalistic tendency.

Earlier, Surendra Singh had created a stir saying that it is impossible to stop gangrapes even if Lord Ram takes birth on the planet. He said gangrapes are natural, social pollution and only constitution can’t stop rapes but sacraments can stop the heinous crime.

#WATCH Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia: In Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. (14.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/i3AJa9ZSxw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2019

Singh, who has a reputation for making controversial statements, had termed doctors as demons and journalists as brokers too. Praying to God that he gives doctors right thinking, the BJP leader had said they bargain with patients in government hospitals and have turned into demons. He also blamed journalists for working as ‘brokers’ at the local level. He said these journalists do not print good articles and only God knows what message they want to give to society.

In April 2018, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had issued a notice to Singh over his comment on Unnao gangrape case. Defending the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP lawmaker said that it was not possible to rape a mother of three from a psychological point of view.

In Mar 2019, Singh had landed in soup after he passed a misogynistic remark against the BSP supremo Mayawati. He said the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is a hedonist who takes facial every day and colours her hair to look young.

