Former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon and former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland on Friday visited a Mohalla Clinic at Peeragarhi along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ban Ki-moon said that he is deeply impressed by what he has seen at Mohalla Clinics.

In what could give an opportunity to Aam Aadmi Party to hit back at opposition parties which have repeatedly criticised Delhi government’s ambitious health programme, former United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon praised Delhi’s Mohalla Clinic project on Friday. He made this statement after visiting a Mohalla Clinic at Peeragarhi in national capital along with former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I have been to different parts of the world. What I saw today, is the best and most systematic form of health care in form of Mohalla Clinics and Polyclinics,” said Ban Ki-Moon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took no time to politically utilise this opportunity. The AAP chief took to Twitter and said that Delhi government is grateful to former UN Secy Gen Sh Ban Ki-moon and former PM of Norway Mrs Harlem for visiting Mohalla Clinic and Polyclinic.

“They were impressed how quality health care was being provided to poor ppl. Del health model being appreciated across the world. A proud moment for India” added Arvind Kejriwal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More