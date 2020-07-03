The extension comes after the earlier notification suspending international commercial passenger flights till July 15 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown.

The ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India has been extended till July 31, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st July, 2020,” read the DGCA circular. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” the circular read.

Also read: India’s Covid vaccine likely to be launched by August 15th

Also read: Highest one day spike, over 20,000 Covid-19 cases reported in a day

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier announced that the scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from the country will remain suspended till July 15

International commercial passenger flights are suspended since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus. However, domestic passenger flights have been resumed partially from May 25.

Notably, several international flights have been arranged for the repatriation of stranded Indian nationals in different countries as part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission.

Also read: Covid-19 tests in India to soon touch 1 crore mark: Dr Harsh Vardhan

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App