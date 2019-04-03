As per reports, Gaurav Singh was standing outside his hostel and chatting with his friends when the assailants arrived at the motorbikes shot him dead. He, however, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was killed inside the varsity campus on Wednesday. The student has been identified as Gaurav Singh, who had been suspended by the university after he took part in the protests held in the university in 2017.

The assailants have managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, the police have registered the case and the investigation is underway to nab the attackers.

The police have detained four students of the university in connection with the case and are being interrogated at the police cell. Varanasi Cantonment Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh has claimed that the murder was a result of personal enmity and they have detained four students over the murder.

Gaurav Singh, who was pursuing Masters in Computer Administration (MCA) from the BHU, was suspended from the university for his role in the protests that rocked the university in 2017.

In September 2017, BHU witnessed several protests after a woman student reported sexual harassment and the administration were taking her case unfairly. The students later on the next day organised a protest over the issue of safety of students. Later, the protest turned violent and they allegedly burnt down a bus near the campus. Gaurav had been injured in a baton charge by policemen during the protest.

Later, the university filed a case against hundreds of students and Gaurav was suspended by the university with other students.

