21-year-old Bandaru Vaishnav, son of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya died on Tuesday due to heart attack. The incident happened last night, when Viashnav was having dinner and complained about chest pain and collapsed at his residence at Ramnagar in Hyderabad. As Vaishnav fell down, Dattatreya’s attendent who was present at the house that time immediately took him to the Gurunanak care hospital in Musheerabad. Bandaru Dattatreya, who was asleep in other room, was unaware of the situation.

“The hospital had declared Vaishnav dead. Dattatreya himself is a heart patient and it was only at 3 am we woke him up and gave him the tragic news. I met Vaishnav last Saturday during his sister’s engagement ceremony. He was a very active and jolly person. He did not have any health problems before. He was taking care of his fitness also,” Ramchander said.

All BJP leaders including Dr K Laxman, BJP Telangana president, arrived at his residence to condole the grieving family. “I cannot believe it… he is so young, only 21 years old and suffering such a massive heart stroke. We met him recently and he was totally fine,” he said.

According to NDTV, the doctors told Bandaru, who suffers from a heart ailment, to go home after admitting his son. The Secunderabad MP only got to know about Vaishnav’s death in the morning.

. Shocked to hear this news. No words can be adequate to condole the death of a child, a youngster whose entire life was just blooming before him. Sorry @Dattatreya garu. Prayers that god give you and your family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 23, 2018

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her condolences to the BJP leader and his family through a Tweet.

