Reports claimed that terrorists along with two civilians Aatif Ahmed Mir and Abdul Hameed Mir are still holed up in the area. The family have appealed terrorists to release the family members. Meanwhile, mobile internet service has been snapped in the district. The army is also making establishment to rescue the civilians.

Terrorists on Thursday holed up two civilians as hostages in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. As per reports, the trapped terrorists holed up with two local people in Hajin area. The army is finding an establishment to contact with the holed up persons. The two civilians Aatif Ahmed Mir and Abdul Hameed Mir have been trapped by terrorists with them. Meanwhile, the family of both the youth have appealed terrorists to release their members.

Forces have launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The search operation was launched in Mir Mohalla, Hajin after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists. The authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the district. Militants are believed to be trapped in a residential house in the area.

Apart from this, on Thursday morning, terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Baramulla’s Sopore. A Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and a jawan were injured during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces. The injured were shifted to Srinagar hospital.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army have cordoned off two places in Sopore. Security forces believe that 2-3 terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted at main market Sopore earlier today following a grenade attack on a CRPF camp. Scores of youth have been injured during the clashes.

On February 14, more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber blew up the IED ridden car. The attack was claimed by JeM. After Pulwama attack, IAF carried out airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot and killed more than 250 militants in the terror camp.

Pakistan in return captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released by the Prime Minister Imran Khan as a peace gesture.

