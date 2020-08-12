Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has assured that his govt will take strict action against the accused in Bangaluru violence that was incited by a social media post, he has appealed citizens to maintain peace. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.

He wrote in his tweet that the miscreants in the DJ Halli police station have led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa’s house and police station. He added that already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

In one other tweet, he said that the attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. He wrote that the government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours, strict action against perpetrators is certain. He said that he appeals to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries. 110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts. Murthy’s house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

