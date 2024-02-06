Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on India visit from February 7

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud is set to visit India on Wednesday at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

This marks Mahmud’s inaugural foreign visit since assuming office in the new Bangladesh government following Sheikh Hasina’s remarkable victory, securing her fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister.

“The visit underscores the significance and priority both nations accord to their bilateral ties,” stated the MEA.

During Mahmud’s February 7-9 trip, he will meet with Jaishankar to discuss and assess progress in various aspects of bilateral relations, while also outlining future areas of collaboration. The discussions will encompass sub-regional, regional, and multilateral topics of mutual concern, the MEA affirmed.

In January, Jaishankar and Mahmud had a productive meeting on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda, where Mahmud expressed his commitment to enhancing India-Bangladesh relations.

Jaishankar previously extended his congratulations to Mahmud on his appointment, eagerly anticipating his visit to Delhi.

Hailing from Chittagong in southeast Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister during Sheikh Hasina’s second term from 2009 to 2014.

Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League secured 223 seats in the elections held on January 7, enabling them to form the government. Subsequently, the Awami League government unveiled its 36-member cabinet, following an invitation from President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

The elections were conducted amid tensions, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and allied parties staged nationwide strikes while boycotting the elections.