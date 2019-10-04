Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has said she is not worried over NRC as she had a talk with PM Narendra Modi during UNGA session in New York.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured her regarding the NRC issue. PM Narendra Modi had said Bangladesh should not be worried over the recently implemented NRC list in Assam. While responding to questions on NRC on the sidelines of recently concluded UN General Assembly in New York, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said she had a talk with PM Modi and everything is better between the two countries, the Indian Express reported.

Hasina, who is in the national capital on a four-day visit to India to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum, has said she doesn’t see any problem over the NRC and the two countries will seek out the issue. Hasina is scheduled to meet PM Modi on Saturday. She also met Delhi-based ambassadors from 78 nations along with former diplomats.

Reports said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also assured his counterpart that NRC would have no impact on Bangladesh. At the World Economic Forum summit, Hasina has highlighted the agenda of Bangladesh to become the 26th largest economy by 2030.

Sheikh Hasina is visiting India for the first time since PM Narendra Modi-led BJP witnessed a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Hasina is likely to meet President Ramnath Kovind and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Earlier, this week, Home Minister Amit Shah had said the government will identify each and every infiltrator in West Bengal and will be shown the door and drive them out of the state. Shah had also assured communities including Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christain refugees not to fall prey to rumours as the government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill before NRC to ensure their citizenship.

Meanwhile, several states Including Haryana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh state governments have supported the NRC move. In August, the NRC was implemented in Assam which excluded around 9 lakh citizens out of the list.

