Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed’s visa cancelled, blacklisted over Trinamool Congress campaign

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday cancelled the visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed, amid a raging controversy over his political campaigning in support of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The ministry said in a statement that the actor’s visa has been cancelled after receiving a negative report from its bureau of immigration. Ferdous has also been blacklisted by the ministry for violating visa norms.

Earlier, BJP had demanded his arrest for breaching visa rules. Ferdous had recently campaigned for the Trinamool Congress in North Dinajpur. BJP leader J.P. Majumdar said foreign nationals can’t participate in electioneering process in India and the TMC is breaking the rule by roping in the Bangladeshi actor. Majumdar had met with the state election commissioner on Tuesday to express his party’s concerns.

MHA: After receiving report from Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by a Bangladesh National Mr Ferdous Ahmed(actor who campaigned for TMC), MHA has cancelled his business visa and issued him a leave India notice. He also has been blacklisted. pic.twitter.com/3lbqJEboEg — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

Ferdous had campaigned for TMC candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. Ferdous was accompanied by Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush in the roadshows in Raiganj and Hemtabad in West Bengal recently. Attacking the TMC and Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said he won’t be surprised if the Bengal chief minister invites Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign for her party next time. According to 2011 census, West Bengal has over 24.6 million Bengali Muslims, who form 27.1% of the state’s total population. In Kolkata, the Muslim population is 926,414, which is 20.6% of the city population.

Actor Ferdous has acted in more than 200 films in Bangladesh and is popular in West Bengal. Ferdous had won Bangladesh’s National Film Award for best actor for four times for his roles in Hothat Brishti (1998), Gangajatra (2009), Kusum Kusum Prem (2011) and Ek Cup Cha (2014).

Ferdous had acted in blockbuster films like Amar Swapno Tumim Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti, Tui Jodi Aamar Hoiti Re, among several others. Apart from being an actor, Ferdous is also a good dancer and has a massive fan following across Bangladesh.

