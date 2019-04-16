BJP demands arrest of Ferdous Ahmed: Reports said Ferdous campaigned for TMC candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. Ferdous, Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush, took part in road shows in Raiganj and Hemtabad in West Bengal, recently.

Actor Ferdous Ahmed is popular in both West Bengal and Bangladesh and he has acted in more than 200 films.

BJP demands arrest of Ferdous Ahmed: Bharatiya Janata Party leader J P Majumdar on Tuesday said that Bangladeshi actor Ferdous, who campaigned for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state’s North Dinajpur, should be arrested for breach of visa rules. Majumdar said foreign nationals can’t participate in electioneering process in India and the TMC is breaking the rule by roping in Bangladeshi national Ferdous for election campaigning in India. Majumdar met the state Election Commissioner on Tuesday to express his party’s concerns.

Reports said Ferdous campaigned for TMC candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. Ferdous, Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush, took part in road shows in Raiganj and Hemtabad in West Bengal, recently. Launching a scathing attack on the TMC and Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said he won’t be surprised the Bengal chief minister invites Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign for her party next time.

BJP's JP Majumdar in Kol after meeting EC:We understand that foreign nationals can't participate in electioneering process in India.When TMC is using Bangladeshi nationals (actor Ferdous) for campaigning, they are breaking the rules. He should be arrested for breach of visa rules pic.twitter.com/ggepOcoiru — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

Ferdous Ahmed, who is best known for his work in Bengali films, is the recipient of the Bangladesh National Film Award as the Best Actor that too 4 times for his pathbreaking performance in films like Ek Cup Cha, Hothat Brishti, Kusum Kusum Prem and Gangajatra. Apart from being an amazing actor, Ferdous Ahmed is also a very good dancer and has a massive fan following across Bangladesh.

