Bangladeshi terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen using madrasas in West Bengal for recruitment: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is using religious seminaries for radicalisation and recruitment activities in West Bengal. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that there are relevant inputs that the JMB is using madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad for radicalising the people and induct them in the outfit.

In a reply in Lok Sabha, Reddy said that information in this regard was shared with the concerned government and agencies. He said that the government has notified Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations as a terrorist organization on May 23, 2019, in terms of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In 2014, a resident of Burdwan district was killed in a blast.

The MHA also expressed concern over the violence that unfolded in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state during Lok Sabha elections 2019. Reddy said that the advisory was issued on June 9, 2019, which asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in West Bengal.

Reports suggest that the JMB has established terror sanctuaries in the border areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, adding that the outfit has also received support from Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. Reports claimed that the banned outfit is recruiting people through seminaries active in Murshidabad, Nadia and Malda districts of West Bengal.

Reports quoting TMC minister Partha Chatterjee as saying that he is yet to see the statement issued by the MHA. Chatterjee said that he will respond after going through the same.

