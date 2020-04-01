The Government of India had announced the merger of 10 public banks to avoid the corruption and mismanagement of the banks in August 2019. The ten banks from the public sector have to amalgamate into 4 banks for easy access which has to come in effect from today.

The Government of India and Finance Ministry in Agust 2019 had decided to merge 10 PSU banks into 4 banks which have to come in effect on April 1. The 10 Public Sector undertaking banks will be merged to avoid the mismanagement, corruption and to reduce unnecessary loss of the banks. The government has planned to make 4 banks and the ideas are to strengthen these. Earlier there were 27 Public Sector Undertaking banks which are now dropped to 12.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the economists were assuming that the government will hold the action and will execute the merger after the lockdown. Although many of then said it will not be seamless or smooth because the current state of the country is not up for such big changes. Whereas Union Bank of India Managing Director Rajkiran Rai G said that there their team is all planned all set they don’t see any problem because they are going with the plan and execution seems to be easy and smooth.

He said that their team is confident and they had reviewed the situation which looks absolutely for the implementation. He also told news agency PTI about some minor changes into the implementation due to the current economic situation of the country. Amid coronavirus, outbreak expert sees a big disruption among the employers and customers but Rajkiran denies all claims. He assured to have zero disruption.

After merging PSU banks there will be these six active banks-Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, State Bank Of India, and Indian Bank.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App