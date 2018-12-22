Bank Strike: The coming week is going to be a tough time for the people, as bank workers have announced nationwide strike on December 26, 2018. The strike is powered by the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) and 10 public sector banks workers are expected to take part in the strike.

Bank Strike: Against the proposed merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, the public sector bank workers have called a nationwide strike on December 26, 2018. According to the reports, the banks are likely to remain shut till Wednesday, December 26, except Monday, December 24, which will be a full working day. It is going to be a tough weekend as Bank strike cames after weekend 2 offs (fourth Saturday and Sunday) and Christmas (Tuesday). The bank employees are also saying that the merger could cause job losses.

The strike is powered by the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and 10 public sector banks workers are expected to take part in the strike, which may leave a bad and strong impact on the trading volumes in foreign exchange and debt markets. C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association told media that the strike has been called against the government’s move and the concerned banks going ahead with their decision of the proposed merger. The bank employees are also demanding the implementation of the 7th pay commission norms and hike in the basic salary.

