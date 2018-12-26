Bank strike in New Delhi: Bank services came to a halt in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 26, after as many as 1 million employees, called for a nation-wide bank strike against the proposed union of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB).

The nation-wide strike has lately affected the ongoing banking services such as clearing of cheques, deposition of amounts, withdrawing money from the various bank branches

Bank strike in New Delhi: Banking operations came to a halt in New Delhi, on Wednesday, December 26, after more than 10 lakh employees of several public and private banks went on a day-long strike to mark a protest against the amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB) saying the merger is not in the interest of the banks and can be dangerous for customers as well, media reports said. The decision was taken in September when the Central government announced the union of state-owned Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB.

The nation-wide strike has lately affected the ongoing banking services such as clearing of cheques, deposition of amounts, withdrawing money from the various bank branches, among other pitfalls. While it has impacted the banking services, the government said the move is for the growth of banks in size.

On the other hand, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said that the amalgamation will only witness the closure of branches and customers will face the aftermath of it as many banks are already burdened due to the implementation of many governmental schemes like social security insurance, Jan Dhan Yojana and others.

This is not the first sign of resistance, last week, a strike was called by All India Bank Officers` Confederation (AIBOC), which demanded the cancellation of the merger and better wage revision.

Bank officials have been also demanding to negotiate the wages for its employees and raise up the scale from 3 to 7. Earlier in October 2017, the employees received a hike of 15%.

