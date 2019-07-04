Fire broke out after an oil tanker overturned on Lucknow-Faizabad road near Shuklai village on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Several people including police personnel have been injured, though no casualty has been reported.

The police reported at the spot after it was informed about the incident and went ahead with the task to pull out the tanker with the help of a crane. This led to the explosion and caused injuries to all those around. Though no casualty has been reported so far.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was so intense that police personnel including CFO R.K. Tiwari, FSO Prabhakar Pandey along with 12 others received major burn injuries.

