Baramulla encounter: Gunbattle underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Tuesday evening, the ANI reported. The reports quoted army sources saying that one or two terrorists were engaged in the encounter. The area has been cordoned off by the police personnel. Since the abrogation of Article 370, this is the first gun battle that has been reported from the area. The encounter is carried out by the joint team of CRPF, Army and the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The security forces received a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. The Kashmir Zone Police also tweeted regarding the encounter. In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter was currently underway. The police have been continuously updating the status of the encounter.

Correction – Army sources: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla*. The security forces suspect that one or two terrorists are engaged in the encounter. (original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/T7AZsjGtBE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Since the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades, restrictions have been imposed in the Valley as precautious manner.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan decided to move the International Court of Justice after India decided to abrogate Article 370.

