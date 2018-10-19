At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Baramulla's Boniyar on Thursday. 4 AK-47 rifles and 4 haversacks have been recovered from the encounter spot. The operation, jointly conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police, is currently underway, news agency ANI reported.

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Baramulla’s Boniyar on Thursday. 4 AK-47 rifles and 4 haversacks have been recovered from the encounter spot. The operation, jointly conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police, is currently underway, news agency ANI reported. On Wednesday, a Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist, identified as Showkat Yousuf of Awantipore, was killed by security forces in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. He was wanted in a grenade attack on a police team in Baramulla’s Pattan.

Two days ago, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and 1 police personnel were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar following the inputs about the presence of some terrorists. Separatist leaders — Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik — yesterday called for a shutdown across the Kashmir valley to protest against the killing of two militants and their accomplice in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The security has been strengthened in all districts of the Valley as counting of votes for urban local body polls will be held on October. The state has witnessed a low voter turnout in the wake of boycott calls by separatists leaders.

There is a direct contest between the BJP and Congress as two key regional parties – National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had not participated in the urban local body polls over Article 35A, which grants special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Two National Conference leaders were shot dead by the terrorists in Srinagar on October 5.

