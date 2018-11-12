Bargari sacrilege case: The three have been summoned by the SIT in connection with the sacrilege incidents in the state that took place some three years back in 2015. As per reports the tree people have been summoned separately for the questioning that will be done by the SIT under Bargari sacrilege case.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former chief minister of Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal along with his deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal have reportedly been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police. The three have been summoned by the SIT in connection with the sacrilege incidents in the state that took place some three years back in 2015. As per reports the tree people have been summoned separately for the questioning that will be done by the SIT under Bargari sacrilege case.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Punjab government said that Punjab Police that was investigating the firing incidents have formed a SIT to thoroughly probe the case. It added that the SIT has summoned the father-son duo along with actor Akshay Kumar for questioning in regard with the ongoing investigations. The government further added that Akshat Kumar and the Badals (Prakash and Sukhbir) have been asked to appear for questioning on separate dates. The tweet sent from the official handle added that former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal has been asked to appear before the SIT for questioning on November 16, former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has been summoned on November 19 and Akshay Kumar has been asked to come on November 21.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar and the Badals will be appearing at the Circuit House in Amritsar for questioning in the Bargari sacrilege case. The first incident of sacrilege case was reported from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district in June 2015. Some 4 months later in October, 110 pages of Guru Granth Sahib were also found desecrated in the same district at the Bargari village.

A series of desecration incidents reportedly took place across Punjab which later resulted in violent protests which several demanding strict action against those responsible. In order to contain the protests, the police had reportedly opened fire that resulted in the killing of two people.

