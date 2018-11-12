Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was summoned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing police firing on protesters in the state in the wake of the Bargari sacrilege case, clarified on Monday that he had “never ever met” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The SIT summoned Akshay Kumar and former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal over the case. According to reports, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has been asked to appear before the SIT for questioning on November 16 and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on November 19 while Akshay Kumar has been asked to be present before the court on November 21.

Reports said, Akshay Kumar and the Badals will be appearing at the Circuit House in Amritsar for questioning in the case. The first incident of sacrilege case was reported from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district in June 2015. Some 4 months later, in October, 110 pages of Guru Granth Sahib were also found desecrated in the same district at the Bargari village. At lest two people were killed in the Punjab Police firing after the cops reportedly opened fire on violent protesters who were demanding strict action against the people responsible for a series of desecration incidents in the state.

