Barh-Bakhtiyarpur truck-auto-rickshaw collision: As many as 4 people were killed and 13 injured due to a head-on collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Barh-Bakhtiyarpur police station limits in Bihar’s Patna district, reports said. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Details awaited.

