BS Yediyurappa's close aid and state home minister Basavaraj Bommi, sworn in as the new chief minister of Karnataka in a ceremony which was held at 11 AM in Raj Bhawan. Basavaraj Bommai joined the BJP in 2008 and has risen within the party ranks since then.

BJP leader and state home minister Basavaraj Bommai took oath as 23rd chief minister of Karnataka today in Raj Bhawan. After much rife and speculation, the decision was taken at the party’s legislature meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Before the oath-taking ceremony, Basavaraj Bommai met BJP’s central observer Dharmendra Pradhan and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru. Bommai also offered prayers at Bhagavan Sri Maruthi Temple in Bengaluru before his swearing-in.

BSY submitted his resignation earlier after completing two years of his Chief Ministerial tenure. Yediyurappa’s resignation came amid widespread floods, triggered by heavy rains, in Karnataka. “I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today. After that, I will hold a meeting with senior officers to review Covid-19 and therefore the flood situation in the state,” Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai was appointed for the post on Tuesday by the BJP high command, a day after Yediyurappa resigned from the post. According to BJP insiders, a key factor that has worked in favour of Bommai is an ideal candidate for the party, obedient to the central leadership, and a close associate of Yediyurappa.

Here’s all you need to know about the Basavaraj Bommai:

Basavaraj Bommai belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community. This is a community that is considered to be the BJP’s core support base in Karnataka and has historically influenced the state’s politics. He is a close confidant of BS Yediyurappa and hails from the Janata Dal. His father SR Bommai also served as Karnataka’s Chief Minister.

Basavaraj Bommai joined the BJP in 2008 and has risen within the party ranks since then. In the past, he held the portfolio of water resources. He is an engineer by profession and began his career with the Tata group.

Basavaraj Bommai is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district.