An under-construction flyover on NH 28 collapsed in Basti on Saturday, injuring 4. Some media reports have claimed that officials were aware of the flyover's imminent fall, sparking a debate over the negligence by officials in construction work. Reports say that construction of flyover was being done by Ministry for Road Transport and Highways.

An under-construction flyover collapsed in Basti on Saturday, injuring 4. Two people were trapped under the debris. However, labourers working on the construction site were rescued successfully and sent to the hospital for treatment. Soon after the incident, Basti DM Raj Shekhar reached the spot and asked officials to submit a report on the mishap. Shocking revelations by some media reports have sparked a debate over the conduct of officials looking after the construction of the flyover. Media reports say that information on lawlessness in the construction was revealed two months before the accident. Engineers looking after the construction were conscious of negligence and bad material being used, but they ignored the reports.

DM Raj Shekhar was also aware of the lawlessness and had asked officials to inspect the construction, a week ago, but nothing happened just like any other incident in our great country, where people join civil services to serve the country. A popular phrase that everything happens for good proved right here as flyover was to be opened for public next month.

Now, who will take the responsibility for this accident? Reports say the construction of flyover was being done by Ministry for Road Transport and Highways as it was on National Highway-28. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that comes under Nitin Gadkari’s department granted its tender for construction to Hyderabad-based KMC company, which passed on flyover’s construction work to another company known as VCPL. Guess what – it further asked local contractors to complete the construction work.

It is believed that 80% of the construction work was completed, only 20% was left. But the question arises here is -why it collapsed if no bad quality material was being used for construction. Soon after the flyover mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to complete the restoration work as soon as possible.

However, this is not the first time that an incident like this has happened. A similar incident took place two months ago in Varanasi when an under-construction flyover being built by state authorities collapsed, later a case of negligence was filed against various parties involved in the construction work, following the probe report.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More