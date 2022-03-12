Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will be visiting Gujarat in the first week of April and participate in the party’s Tiranga Yatra in the state.

After a historic win in Punjab polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is now gearing up for Gujarat. While the assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Gujarat towards the end of this year, political parties, including AAP, are leaving no stone unturned to turn the tides in their favour. Latest reports suggest that Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will be visiting Gujarat in the first week of April and participate in the party’s Tiranga Yatra in the state.

AAP’s Gujarat-in-charge Gulab Singh, speaking to a news portal, said that the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to organize Tiranga Yatras in different districts of Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in the Tiranga Yatra, which is scheduled in April. Singh also revealed that Bhagwant Mann has invited members of the party’s Gujarat unit, including Gopal Italia and Manoj Sorathiya, for his oath taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. On day 1 of his visit, he conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad, followed by an address at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan. Speaking at the convocation address at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar today, which is day 2 of his visit, PM spoke about the importance of technology in security apparatus and called for the training of police manpower.

On the sidelines, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today asked Congress Gujarat unit to come up with a vision for Gujarat. In his address at Chintan Shibir, a three day conclave organised by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, RaGa said that they must show people their vision for Gujarat, communicate how they want to change the state, what they are going to do for the people of Gujarat and simultaneously project 25 people that implement these changes.