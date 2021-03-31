The two parties, which are led on the ground by Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have gone all out to campaign for the second phase of WB elections, firming battle lines for the votes. Nandigram will go to polls on Thursday in the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Public meetings, roadshows, and fiery speeches were seen on Tuesday in Nandigram, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting for the third term in office. Nandigram is gearing up for a very interesting electoral battle between CM Mamata Banarjee and her protege- turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. both TMC and its rival BJP led out a high octane campaign in the region which is one of the 30 constituencies that will go to polls on Thursday for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

These constituencies are located in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur districts. The CPI (M) has also put up a candidate in the high-stake and potential battle in Nandigram, from where Minakshi Mukharjee is going to be the joint candidate of Left-ISF-Congress in the electoral fight.

Following a 2.5 Km roadshow in Nandigram for BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made his way to the Shiva temple in Reypara. Shortly after that, around 5 pm, CM Mamata Banarjee post addressing her last phase II public meeting in Bhekutia, rose from her wheelchair and sang the National Anthem standing on one leg. For the BJP and CM Banarjee, the electoral battle for Nandigram is a prestige fight. Back in 2007, the agitation against the land acquisition in Nandigram had catapulted Mamata Banarjee to the centre stage of politics in West Bengal, which brought an end to 34 years of Left Front rule and paved the way for TMC’s victory in 2011.

During his address, Amit Shah targeted the CM for her silence on the fatal assault on a BJP worker’s octogenarian mother to which CM Banarjee responded mocking him for trying to break the Trinamool. In his roadshow, Shah focussed on the youth wanting jobs and entrepreneurship, and how people want to see strong steps against the infiltrators. Mamata Banarjee, in her address, labelled Shah as the architect of trouble in the BJP ranks and further claimed that 15 disgruntled functionaries of the BJP had approached her for TMC tickets.

