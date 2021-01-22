Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on 23rd January which marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Centre on Tuesday announced that the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary will be observed as “Parakram Diwas”

The Prime Minister will attend “Parakram Diwas” celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. According to sources, the PM will release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp on the occasion and a permanent exhibition and a project mapping show on Netaji will also be inaugurated.

Before the event, the PM is scheduled to visit the National library to attend an international conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” where he will inaugurate restored architectural sites. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be a part of the events that are to be attended by the Prime Minister. However, any political program of the PM has not been announced by his office. These events are being organized by the Ministry of Culture.

On the other hand, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has refused to observe 23rd January as “Parakram Diwas”. She has criticized the Centre’s move and has said they will be observing it as “Desh Prem Diwas”.

