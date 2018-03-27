The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 12, which has been announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, March 27. As parties are all set to kickstart their campaigns in earnest now, they need some ideas to appeal their voters.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single phase on May 12, announced the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, March 27. Parties are all set to kickstart their campaigns in earnest now. It is understood that they need some ideas to appeal to their vote-banks and win. Here are the top four political issues in Karnataka:

Hindutva: The killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh and that of scholar MM Kalburgi by assassins said to belong to the Hindutva fringe groups has been in the eye of the storm. The recent arrest of a key conspirator in the Lankesh murder has also pointed to the Congress government of S. Siddaramiah’s single-pointed focus to follow up on the murder and curb this rightward trend. Hindu love: Apart from the BJP’s self-professed love for the religion, the Congress has also taken an acute interest in Hinduism. Party president Rahul Gandhi has been on a yatra of temples and mutts in the state. BJP president Amit Shah is currently in the state on his own trip to the same or similar destinations. Even Janata Dal (Secular) totem HD Deve Gowda has told NewsX television that he is a Hindu. With “secular” leaders like Gowda flaunting their Hindu-dom, it is but obvious that the narrative has moved elsewhere. Lingayats: By giving separate religion status to Lingayats, the Siddaramiah government has out-polarised the BJP. With no room left to manoeuvre, the BJP is looking to counter the Lingayat tide. Identity and language: Karnataka has very strong chauvinist groups that have taken extreme postures during the Cauvery agitation against Tamils and property of the Tamil Nadu government, particularly buses. With such sensitivities, the BJP is only harming itself when its leaders, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, speak in Hindi. It’s time the two learnt a bit of Kannada for them to win the people of Karnataka over.

The Congress has its back to wall after being nearly wiped out from the country. It has become a do-or-die battle for the grand old party, it has to win to survive.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App