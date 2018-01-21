Just a few hours after 17 people were killed in the massive blaze that took place at Bawana firecracker factory, the Delhi police arrested the owner of the factory, Manoj Jain. During the investigation the Delhi police found that he is the sole owner of the firecracker factory. The investigating authorities are yet to ascertain the cause behind the fire. Manoj Jain, the factory owner was apprehended from his house.

Taking cognizance of the massive fire at the firecracker factory in Bawana Industrial area that killed 17 people, the Delhi police on Sunday morning nabbed the owner of the factory, Manoj Jain. The owner, Manoj Jain will soon be produced before the District Magistrate (DM) at Rohini Court. Commenting on the arrest of the factory owner, the police said that Manoj had been operating the factory since January 1. The papers of the factory are yet to be seized, the investigating police officer added. The police said that Manoj Jain, the factory owner was apprehended from his house.

The accused has been booked under various sections, 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Explosives Act at Bawana Police Station. The police said that Manoj Jain had taken the building on rent of Rs 25,000 per month. During the interrogation, Manoj said that the factory was manufacturing firecrackers used during stage shows and other celebrations. As per reports, one of the labour working at the firecracker factory said that the crackers were brought from outside and packaging was done in the factory.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said Jain has been identified as the sole owner of the factory. However, Lalit Goyal, Jain’s close friend and neighbour is the other name that has cropped up in the investigation. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating officer said that the reason behind the fire is yet to be known. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a thorough probe into the Bawana plastic factory fire incident that claimed at least 17 lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.