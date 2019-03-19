BBOSE result 2019: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Class 10, 12 December exam results declared @ bbose.org. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the BBOSE results 2019.

BBOSE results 2019: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2018. The BBOSE has published the results on its official website @ bbose.org. The Bihar Board Open Schooling Class 10th and 12th exams were conducted between January 3, 2019 and January 16, 2019. The candidates who have been waiting eagerly, can check their result by simply visiting the official website of BBOSE. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to the check and download their Class 10 and Class 12 result.

BBOSE Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 Open examination:

Step 1. Log on to the official website of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination @ bbose.org.

Step 2. On the home page, click on the ticker which reads ‘Result of Secondary & Sr. Secondary Second Examination December 2018’.

Step 3. A new page will pop now, enter the examination type.

Step 4. Enter candidates roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5. Then, click on ‘submit’.

Step 6. Your BBOSE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step7. Take a print out of your BBOSE Class 10, 12 exam result for future reference.

About the BBOSE:

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) is an autonomous Organisation of Education Department run by Government of Bihar and it was set up in February 2011. The BBOSE helps students to study to get distance and non-regular studies. The BBOSE holds Public Examination, followed by grand of Certificates for Class X and Class XII, having equivalence with the Certificates of other Formal School Examination Boards like C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. and other Secondary Boards of the Country.

The BBOSE has several unique & distinguishing features, which sets it apart from all other formal Examination Boards. It is also called as a Nodal Agency for Bihar.

