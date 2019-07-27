Indian bowler Mohammad Shami was denied visa by the US authorities initially for the upcoming West Indies tour after it found the bowler involved in sexual harassment and dowry harassment charges. Though later, BCCI came to his rescue as it provided the visa authorities with evidence validating Sham's good conduct and achievements for the Indian team.

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India rescued bowler Mohammed Shami after he was denied US visa initially by authorities on grounds of poor police records.

Shami’s visa application was initially rejected by the US embassy in Mumbai after his police verification records were found incomplete including FIRs based on dowry harassment and sexual harassment lodged by his estranged wife Hasina Jahan last year.

But BCCI intervened in the matter and it submitted Shami’s list of achievements for India complete police report of his case of marital discord with wife which eventually helped in the approval of Shami’s visa.

The Indian Cricket Team will leave for the US on July 29 where they will play two T20s against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida before starting off with the rest of the West Indies tour.

Although Shami has not been selected for the T20s, he would still be required to apply for US visas as the team will be returning home via the US after completing the second test in Jamaica.

A senior BCCI official said that Shami’svisa was rejected initially due to the police records after the family problems that the player had gone through but the board wrote to the embassy and the matter was cleared later.

Shami’s wife has accused him of adultery and domestic violence and their case is currently sub-judice. Speaking about that phase, Shami had said that he failed the fitness test for a Test tournament last year because of personal distractions. He added that he wasn’t mentally prepared for any of the tournaments last year that also affected his game.

