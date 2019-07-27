Indian bowler Mohammad Shami was denied visa by the US authorities initially for the upcoming West Indies tour after it found the bowler involved in sexual harassment and dowry harassment charges. Though later, BCCI came to his rescue as it provided the visa authorities with evidence validating Sham's good conduct and achievements for the Indian team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India saved itself from embarrassment after bowler Mohammed Shami was denied US visa by authorities on grounds of poor police records.

Shami’s visa application was initially rejected by the US embassy in Mumbai after his police verification records were found incomplete including FIRs based on dowry harassment and sexual harassment lodged by his estranged wife Hasina Jahan last year.

But BCCI intervened in the matter as it submitted Shami’s list of achievements for India complete police report of his case of marital discord with wife which eventually helped in the approval of Shami’s visa.

The Indian Cricket Team will leave for the US on July 29 where they will play two T20s against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida before starting off with the rest of the West Indies tour.

