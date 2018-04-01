Lawyer's body Bar Council of India (BCI) has barred the Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha, who are also practising lawyers in the Supreme Court, from appearing in Cheif Justice of India's (CJIs) court. The BCI passed the resolution with the majority view on March 18 to restrict lawyers MPs and MLAs. The BCI passed this order in response to a plea filed by the BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

Days after leaders from opposition parties hold a discussion on CJI’s impeachment motion, Bar Council of India (BCI) has barred Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Vivek Tankha to not appear in the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra’s court. The Bar Council of India by passing a resolution on March 18 restricted the Member of Parliamentarians (MPs) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who are also practising lawyers from appearing before the Court or Judge, who they seek to impeach. All three leaders from Congress party represent India’s oldest party in the upper house of Parliament and the party had planned to approach the apex court if its bid to bring an impeachment motion against the Justice Misra doesn’t get successful in Parliament.

The BCI had earlier issued a notice to all three practising advocates, in reply they said lawyers’ body had no jurisdiction to pass any order on the issue. The BCI passed this order in response to the plea filed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking directives to bar MPs and MLAs from practising law. Talking about the issue, Mishra said, ” Our Parliament is supreme. The members have their privilege. We cannot make any comment on their privileges. But as lawyers, we can put the condition under which they can be allowed to practise or not.

In order to prevent the misuse of the powers and privileges of a lawyer, not of an MP, we have put this condition that if any lawyer-MP starts any impeachment motion or participates in the impeachment motion, he cannot practise in that court”. The BCI president Manan Mishra added that this is the majority view of the lawyer’s Council. Its is an exception, if Lawyers-MPs or MLAs start any motion for impeachment or a removal proceeding against any Supreme Court judge, they will not be allowed to practise in that particular court, added BCI president.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan met on March 27 to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. According to latest inputs, the opposition is mulling an impeachment motion against the CJI and currently, efforts are being put on to get signatures from political parties. Reports also suggest that this might happen as the opposition feel that the CJI has failed to address key issues.

