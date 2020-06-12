West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday expressed deep concern on the viral video in which decomposed bodies can be seen dragged into a vehicle.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he has sought an urgent briefing from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be “responsive in humane manner”.

“Anguished! Share public outrage and deep concern at most unconscionable heart rendering callous dragging of dead bodies reflected in videos. Shocked at state of affairs Mamata Banerjee. Have sought urgent briefing today from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner,” Dhankhar tweeted.

“Given sensitivities of people and wider ramifications it may have, urge Mamata Banerjee to be responsive in humane manner. A police action to repress would be hurtful. In our culture dead bodies have to be accorded highest respect. Scars of Dhapa and now this SHAME,” he added.

Anguished ! Share public outrage and deep concern at most unconscionable heart rendering callous dragging of dead bodies reflected in videos. Shocked at state of affairs @MamataOfficial Have sought urgent briefing today from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner. (1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 12, 2020

Also Read: Congress slams BJP for postponing Rajya Sabha elections, charges horse-trading allegations

Also Read: Lockdown won’t be re-announced, Uddhav Thackeray urges people to against crowding anywhere: Maharashtra CMO

Earlier, a viral video from Kolkata showed some decomposed bodies being dragged into the van. The video is said to be from South Kolkata’s Garia locality.

“Health department has informed us that bodies were basically unidentified/unclaimed bodies. Hospital, as per protocol, sends such bodies for cremation after a period of 15 days if no claimant comes forward,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma told ANI.

Also Read: Supreme Court to Ministry of Civil Aviation, airlines: Work out ways to refund tickets cancelled during lockdown

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App