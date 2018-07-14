Jual Oram on Friday advised people to be smart like fugitive 'Vijay Mallya'. The following advice by the Minister to the scheduled castes and tribes suggested them to become smart like Vijay Mallya so that they can avail bank loans in order to live their dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Union Minister Jual Oram on Friday advised people to be smart like fugitive ‘Vijay Mallya’. The following advice by the Minister to the scheduled castes and tribes suggested them to become smart like Vijay Mallya so that they can avail bank loans in order to live their dream of becoming an entrepreneur. The following remarks by the Union Minister came in while he was addressing a gathering at National Tribal Entrepreneurs Conclave 2018 in Hyderabad. After the matter was highlighted, Oram faced massive criticism from the masses for giving such advice to people.

Following the criticism, the Union Minister later claimed that he accidentally took Vijay Mallya’s name. Stating that it was a mistake, he added that he shouldn’t have done this.

As per reports, while addressing a gathering, Oram said that the minorities belonging to SC/ST are given reservation in almost all the sectors be it education, jobs or even politics. He added that even though these facilities are given to these people but still they are not treated on par with others when it comes to knowledge and skills.

The matter was highlighted after he said that people criticise Vijay Mallya but he is very smart. Mallya employed some intelligent people. Oram further added that he did something with bankers and politicians and later bought them to get away. He later questioned the people that who was stopping them from being smart like Vijay Mallya.

Vijay Mallya is currently undergoing an extradition trial in UK Court over the charges of fraud and money laundering leveled by Indian authorities.

