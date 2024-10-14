Be Strong Mentally, Physically, And Emotionally: How Women In Uniform Fight Personal Battles | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

The We Women Want Festival and Awards, hosted by NewsX, highlighted inspiring journeys of four Indian Army officers. These women shared their experiences, challenges, and motivations, celebrating leadership, equality, and resilience.

The We Women Want Festival and Awards, hosted by NewsX, was an inspiring event that brought together remarkable women from diverse sectors to share their insights on empowerment.

During an exclusive panel hosted by Priya Sehgal at the ‘We Women Want Festival and Awards 2024,’ four distinguished women officers from the Indian Army discussed their motivations, experiences, and the challenges they encounter in this traditionally male-dominated arena. Colonel Arti Chopra, Major Aprajeeta Sharma, Captain Ojaswita Shree, and Captain Kanika Kosta recounted their journeys, showcasing their dedication and resilience while highlighting the changing dynamics of military service in India.

Colonel Arti Chopra recounted her early fascination with uniforms after being asked, “What made you join the Army?” saying, “I have put in almost 20 years of service, and I come from a civil background. I did not have anybody in my family from the Army, but we had a lot of family friends who were in the police department. They used to come in the uniform, and that uniform always fascinated me. I wanted to join; I wanted to don the uniform. That was it.”

“As I grew, I saw the people who were from IMA wearing the army uniform, and that changed from police to the Army. I joined the NCC; my mother always motivated me to do what I wanted, and she gave us the wings. Today, here I am, after my SSB, after my training, and almost with 20 years of service.”

On working with General Bipin Rawat, she said, “I was fortunate to work with the first Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat. Unfortunately, he’s no more. I have also worked with the second Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan. I was fortunate to work with them. It is a great experience and a great exposure for a woman officer to be working there and seeing how things unfold, how things are at the higher level. So, it was amazing working with them.”

#WeWomenWant | Indian Army Officers Colonel Arti Chopra, Major Aprajeeta Sharma, Captain Ojaswita Shree and Captain Kanika Rane take to the stage at the We Women Want Festival. Hear these women trailblazers share their story only on #NewsX

.

.@adgpi @Priyascorner… pic.twitter.com/IrAG6LTNS2 — NewsX World (@NewsX) October 14, 2024

Major Aprajeeta Sharma, a paratrooper and award-winning adventurer, highlighted the transformative power of her 11 years in the Army. “In the last 11 years, the Indian Army has totally transformed me,” she said, emphasizing the myriad of skills she acquired, from logistics to mountaineering.

She said, “If we say of the limited tasks which are being given to men only and not women, it’s not like that. When a task is there, basically there is a set of skill for which a task is to be done. A commander decides that if this is the task, these are my officers. I should be giving this task to a particular officer who is well-performed or well-skilled. For example, if I can quote, I was made a captain of a firing team. The reason was not that there was no male officer in the unit who could have gone as captain; it’s just that firing needs a particular skill, and my commander knew that I am the one with good firing skill, so I can take the team. ”

For her, the Army was not just a career but a gateway to adventure and self-discovery.

Captain Ojaswita Shree shared a similar sentiment, describing her first encounter with the Army during an attachment camp. “I saw the women cadets… they were so bold and confident,” she recalled. This inspired her to seek an extraordinary life filled with adventure rather than monotony.

Captain Kanika Kosta’s journey was uniquely shaped by tragedy. After losing her husband, Major Kosta, in combat, she found clarity in her purpose. “Joining the Army felt like my calling,” she shared, determined to honor her husband’s legacy by serving her nation. This profound motivation was rooted in a desire for a life filled with purpose and commitment, contrasting sharply with her previous corporate experiences.

Leadership And Equality

The panelists addressed the challenges and rewards of leadership in the Army. Colonel Chopra emphasized that respect in the military transcends gender. “If you know your job… they respect you irrespective of gender,” she stated. Her experience in command underscored the importance of competence over gender in earning the respect of subordinates.

Major Sharma echoed this sentiment, noting the skewed gender ratio in the Army. “When they call it a men’s world, what I understand is that there are more men than women,” she explained. She advocated for more women to apply for the armed forces, emphasizing that selection should be based on merit, not gender. She also highlighted her own leadership roles, where her skills, not her gender, determined her responsibilities.

Captain Shree shared her experiences of serving at 15,000 feet on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where the challenges of extreme conditions were met with camaraderie and resilience. “I was there with my men doing all the jobs equally well,” she asserted, demonstrating that women are not a logistical burden but capable contributors in demanding situations.

Balancing Act: Work And Family

The conversation also delved into the balance of personal and professional lives for these women. Colonel Chopra highlighted the role of family support in maintaining this balance. “You need to have a very supportive family,” she said, sharing how her husband and in-laws helped her juggle the demands of service and motherhood.

Captain Kosta shared her experience transitioning from a corporate job to the Army. “Getting into the Army was very far away from my mind,” she admitted, but the loss of her husband reshaped her perspective on purpose and fulfillment. She noted the emotional toll on families, acknowledging the sacrifices made by both the officers and their loved ones.

A Call To Future Generations

As the discussion progressed, the panelists encouraged young women to consider a career in the Army. Captain Shree asserted, “Be strong mentally, physically, and emotionally. This is the place to go.” Her pride in her role and her family’s support served as an inspiration to others.

Reflecting on the prospect of her daughter joining the Army, she expressed hope and pride in the life of an army kid. “She wants to join the Army and don the uniform because the uniform has a charm that everybody has,” she remarked, illustrating the generational impact of their service.

As they shared their journeys, it became clear that these women are not just serving their country; they are paving the way for future generations of women in the armed forces. Their stories of resilience, leadership, and dedication reflect a profound commitment to the values of duty and honor.

MUST READ: How Challenging Is It For Women Getting Tickets In Politics ? Womem Panelists Share Insights | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Watch the live stream here: