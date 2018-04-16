On Monday, Asifa was the top trend on the Indian version of porn website Xvideos. It was shocking to see that several internet users in India were searching for porn videos of the 8-year-old girl, who was repeatedly raped by a minor and other men before being brutally killed i Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

Where the rest of the country is finding hard to console itself over the horrific rape and murder of an 8-year-old Asifa Bano in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, there is a certain debauched section of people which has been trying to draw sadistic pleasure from the most inhuman of the crimes.

The top trend on any search engine or website means that it is the most searched keyword on it. It was shocking to see that several internet users in India were searching for porn videos of the 8-year-old girl, who was repeatedly raped by a minor and other men before being brutally killed. Among the top trends, keywords like Sri Reddy and Telugu school girls were also there.

The country went into a state of shock when Kathua rape case came to light. When the details of the rape and brutal murder of the minor girl from Kashmir came out, it triggered massive protests across the country. Various political leaders, activists, prominent public figures and people from every sphere of life condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

Earlier in the day, lawyer of the victim, Deepika Singh Rajawat told media that she has a fear that she might be raped or killed. While talking to media, she said, “I don’t know till when I will be alive. I can be raped, my modesty can be outraged, I can be killed, I can be damaged. I was threatened that ‘we will not forgive you’. I am going to tell SC that I am in danger.”

