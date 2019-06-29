Vacancies are available for the post of Team Leader, Graphic Designer, Social Media Communicator and Social Media Analytics Expert at BECIL. The last date for submission of application form is on or before July 08, 2019

BECIL Delhi jobs 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of Team Leader, Graphic Designer, Social Media Communicator, and Social Media Analysts Expert. Candidates will be hired on a contract basis for deployment in the office of Registrar General of India, Delhi. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before July 08, 2019.

Important dates:

Last date of Application – July 8, 2019

BECIL Delhi vacancy details:

Team Leader – 1 Post

Social Media Graphic Designer – 2 Posts

Social Media Communicator – 2 Posts

Social Media Analytics – 1 Posts

Salary:

Team Leader – Between Rs 90,000 to Rs 100,000 per month

Social Media Graphic Designer – Between Rs 55000 to Rs 60,000 per month

Social Media Communicator – Between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 per month

Social Media Analytics – Between Rs 75000 to Rs Rs 80000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Manager and Coordinator Posts:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Team Leader –

1. Must hold a degree in Mass Communication or Journalism and any other relevant field

2. Must hold a bachelor degree

3. Professional experience of at least 8 years in managing social media presence for the client organization

Social Media Graphic designer –

1. A minimum of 5 years of experience in visual designing

2. Experience in front end development for social media or the World Wide Web.

3. Experience in managing social media presence for the client organization.

Social Media Communicator –

1. Must hold a bachelor degree in any field.

2. Professional experience of at least 5 years in managing social presence for a client organization.

Social Media Analytics –

1. Must have a bachelor degree( preferably in applied maths/ statistics).

2. Must have used the analytics software freely available and have work experience of minimum 5 years in handling social media analytics.

Application fee for BCEIL jobs:

Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ PH) by cash or demand draft drawn in favour of broadcast engineering consultants India Limited payable at New Delhi.

