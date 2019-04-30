The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Patient Care Manager, latest by May 15, 2019.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Applications Invited for 10 manager posts, here’s how to apply

BECIL Recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Patient Care Manager, latest by May 15, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates with post-graduate degrees can send their applications to BECIL Corporate Office, C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida-201307. There are a total of 10 vacancies.

Here are some important details regarding the BECIL recruitment process:

Last date for submission of application: May 15, 2019

Post: Patient Care Manager

Total vacancies: 10

Eligibility: Bachelors Degree in Life Sciences with full-time post-graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized university.

Experience: One-year experience in the required field

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years

Salary: Rs 30,000 per month (Consolidated)

Application Fee: General and OBC candidates Rs 500/- and SC/ST/PH candidates Rs. 250/-

How to apply:

Interested candidates can send applications to BECIL’s Corporate Office: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 by May 15, 2019. One can also apply by downloading the Sarkari Naukri app from Google Play Store.

About BECIL:

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is an ISO certified public sector company established on March 24, 1995. BECIL provides consultancy services and turnkey solutions related to radio and television broadcast engineering through content production and terrestrial transmission facilities, satellite and cable broadcasting facilities in India and abroad. It also provides services like building design and construction related to broadcasting, and human resource related activities like training and providing manpower. BECIL also supplies specialized communication, monitoring, security and surveillance systems to defence, police and para-military departments. BECIL has its head office in Delhi and corporate office in Noida, while a regional office in Bangalore.

