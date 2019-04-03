An expert from the Federation of American scientists has claimed that weeks before conducting the successful ASAT missile test, India had conducted a similar test on February 12 but failed. In a report written in The Diplomat by Ankit Panda, it was reported that the anti-missile launched by India on February 12 did not hit its target after flying for 30 seconds likely in the low Earth orbit.

On March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated nation over the success of Mission Shakti and asserted that with the success of the test, India became a space super power after the US, Russia and UK.

The report had quoted that US expert saying, that US government sources with knowledge of military intelligence assessments observed a failed Indian anti-satellite intercept test attempt in February. The failed test had taken place from Abdul Kalam Island off the eastern coast of India.

The report claimed that it was India’s first-ever attempt to use a direct-ascent, hit-to-kill interceptor to destroy a satellite that actually achieved the target on March 27.

The US government sources said in the report that the Indian side had notified them regarding its intent to carry out an experimental weapon test in early February, but there was no confirmation to the fact that it would be an anti-satellite test.

“The missile had a smooth take off from the launching Complex-IV of the test facility. After a good cross over, it went off. Since an electronic target was used for the test instead of an actual target, the crossover validated the trial,” it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NASA administrator had targeted India over Mission Shakti over the fact that it left 400 pieces of debris in the space, endangering lives of the astronauts.

