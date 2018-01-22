The apex court fixed the first week of February for further hearing. The Court said it would examine all the documents related to the death of Justice Loya. The Loya case is seen as the trigger for the four senior Supreme Court judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph — who publicly criticised the CJI for allocating sensitive cases to junior judges.

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra began hearing the pleas seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge justice BH Loya who was holding the trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh staged shootout case. Senior advocate Harish Salve, who is appearing on behalf of Maharashtra government, told the court Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest. The judges recorded the statements and told the Maharashtra government to hand over all documents related to the death of justice Loya for examination.

The apex court fixed the first week of February for further hearing. The Court said it would examine all the documents related to the death of Justice Loya. “Matter is serious. We are examining the material on record. Our conscience should not suffer…,” the bench said as it directed all the matter relating to Loya’s death and the circumstances leading to it should be placed before it. The top court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra transferred to itself two petitions pending before the Bombay High Court and its Nagpur bench relating to the matter.

The Loya case is seen as the trigger for the four senior Supreme Court judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph — who publicly criticised the CJI for allocating sensitive cases to junior judges. The Maharashtra government had earlier told Supreme Court that a careful and prudent investigation was conducted after the media reports and four judicial officers assured there was no foul play involved. The three-judge bench recorded statements saying justice Loya died of cardiac arrest.

The case came into limelight as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah was allegedly one of the accused in the case. Shah was later discharged by the Special CBI court trying the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case. Judge Loya died of heart attack on December 1, 2014, while on a visit to Nagpur, where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. At that time, he was handling the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh case. Loya’s son Anuj Loya, however, had said that his family had no suspicions now regarding the death. He also said they were being “harassed” and “victimised”.

With IANS inputs