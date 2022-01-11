India News Manch, the biggest UP- Uttarakhand poll conclave in the run-up to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is being held in Lucknow. The platform brings together all the big-wigs of national and regional politics. As part of the mega conclave, we hosted UP CM Yogi Adityanath for an insightful interview. Read the excerpts of the interview here:

We opened the interview by asking Yogi Adityanath about his controversial ‘80 vs 20’ statement, to which he replied, “Those who appreciate nationalism, development, good governance, and security, constitute the said 80%.” Explaining the latter part of the contentious remark, he said that well-wishers of criminal elements who put barriers in the development of UP form the rest 20%. “‘80 vs 20’ is the fight between the positive and the negative forces,” said the UP CM while summing up his thought.

Speaking on the topic of his government gaining notoriety as a ‘bulldozer regime,’ Yogi Adityanath stated, “We fulfilled our commitment of zero tolerance for crime and criminals.” Moreover, he stated, “We will use the only language that criminals understand.” The UP CM also highlighted the number of beneficiaries under the state and central governments schemes. “Benefits to all, appeasement to none,” said Yogi while underlining his government’s non-discriminatory approach.

Yogi Adityanath also addressed the question about contesting the upcoming assembly elections. “I am an ordinary worker of the BJP and I’ll contest elections from wherever the party leadership says,” he answered. We then steered the discussion towards the Yogi government’s willingness to prioritize the promotion of culture in the state, to which he responded, “This government has established its cultural identity on a global level.” He put forward his government’s point over the renaming of UP cities and said, “Attempts have been made by the government to restore the cultural identity of these places.”

On the subject of terrorism, CM Yogi said about the state, “We don’t witness any terror attacks nowadays. ATS centres have been established to effectively check terrorism.” Slamming earlier administrations, he remarked, “Previous governments used to drop charges against terrorists and anti-national elements.”

Slamming political opponents for curbing Hindu practices, the UP CM said, “These are the same people who locked the temples and attacked Ram devotees.” He further accused the previous governments of promoting religious enmity by appeasing particular sections of the society.

“Rahul Gandhi’s ancestors used to call themselves ‘accidental Hindus,’ and Rahul is the advanced version of that,” said Yogi Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi’s alleged attempt to set a narrative that maligns ‘Hindutva.’ Continuing his thought, Yogi said, “Hindutva is a way of life and Hindus represent the essence of India.” Expressing pride over his Hindu identity, the CM said, “I’m proud of being a Hindu, and I feel blissful living my life in accordance with Hindutva.”

