The polling for the 6th phase of Assembly Elections began in Bengal today and is currently underway. 43 constituencies are going to polls today including 9 in each North Dinajpur and Nadia districts, 8 in East Burdwan and 17 in North 24 Parganas. A total of 10,409,948 electorates will cast their votes to decide the fate of 306 candidates.

The ruling TMC had demanded the last three phases to be clubbed together citing the surge in Coronavirus cases. However, the Election Commission on Wednesday rejected TMC’s request. TMC leader Derek O’Brien sent out a letter on Tuesday to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab, urging him to consider his party’s request of clubbing the last 3 election phases.

Additionally, the state of Bengal registered 10,748 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 10,000-mark. The 2nd wave of Coronavirus has impacted almost all the states and sectors in the country. Big states like Maharashtra and the national capital itself are reporting a shortage of Covid-19 resources like hospital beds, medicines, vaccines doses and oxygen.

On a keynote, the people of the Matua community and the residents of Nadia district on the India-Bangladesh border will cast their votes today, verdict of their votes will serve as a testing ground for the BJP. The polling for the remaining two phases is scheduled for April 26 and April 29, the results will be declared on May 2.