Polling for the 5th phase of Assembly elections began at 7 am in Bengal today. A total of 45 constituencies are going to polls today that will decide the fate of 342 candidates. With polling, the blame game also began in Bengal with TMC alleging violence in the Minakhan constituency.

The battleground in Bengal is expected to intensify and the security around polling booths has been beefed up with deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces. The polling will be held at 15,789 booths, 13 constituencies of North Bengal are going to polls in this phase, including 7 in Jalpaiguri, 5 in Darjeeling and 1 in Kalimpong. Today’s polls are spread across Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and a section of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman.

Additionally, the state of Bengal reported 6,910 new Coronavirus cases and 26 deaths due to the virus in the past 24-hours. The total number of Coronavirus cases stands at 41,047 and the number of deaths has reached 10,506.

The people of Bengal have been witnessing high voltage political drama for the past few months, even before the polling began. The two big parties BJP and TMC have left no chance of levelling allegations against each other or campaigning for their star candidates. If people of Bengal chose BJP or TMC will be decided on May 2nd when election results are announced.

The next phase of elections in Bengal will be held on April 22. The first phase of Bengal elections was held on March 27, 2nd on April 1, 3rd on April 6 and 4th on April 10.