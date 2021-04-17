Polling for the 5th phase of Assembly elections began at 7 am in Bengal today. A total of 45 constituencies are going to polls today that will decide the fate of 342 candidates. With polling, the blame game also began in Bengal with TMC alleging violence in the Minakhan constituency.
The battleground in Bengal is expected to intensify and the security around polling booths has been beefed up with deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces. The polling will be held at 15,789 booths, 13 constituencies of North Bengal are going to polls in this phase, including 7 in Jalpaiguri, 5 in Darjeeling and 1 in Kalimpong. Today’s polls are spread across Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and a section of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman.
Additionally, the state of Bengal reported 6,910 new Coronavirus cases and 26 deaths due to the virus in the past 24-hours. The total number of Coronavirus cases stands at 41,047 and the number of deaths has reached 10,506.
The people of Bengal have been witnessing high voltage political drama for the past few months, even before the polling began. The two big parties BJP and TMC have left no chance of levelling allegations against each other or campaigning for their star candidates. If people of Bengal chose BJP or TMC will be decided on May 2nd when election results are announced.
The next phase of elections in Bengal will be held on April 22. The first phase of Bengal elections was held on March 27, 2nd on April 1, 3rd on April 6 and 4th on April 10.
Live Updates
TMC writes to CEO: recording of phone conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray
Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal over "recording of phone conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray."
Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal over "recording of phone conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray." pic.twitter.com/D4EBOPO6Gp— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
62.40% voter turnout recorded till 3:15 pm
Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. 62.40% voter turnout recorded till 3:15 pm.
#WestBengalPolls: 62.40% voter turnout recorded till 3:15 pm.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/Qvj2kXDd7W
Today, Yashwant Sinha, Derek O'Brien, and Purnendu Basu will meet with the CEO of West Bengal to submit a memorandum.
Trinamool Congress delegation comprising Yashwant Sinha, Derek O'Brien and Purnendu Basu to meet CEO, West Bengal today, to submit a memorandum.
Trinamool Congress delegation comprising Yashwant Sinha, Derek O'Brien and Purnendu Basu to meet CEO, West Bengal today, to submit a memorandum.#WestBengalElections2021— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
In the assembly constituency of Bidhan Nagar: TMC goons stopped Sabyasachi Dutta, a BJP candidate at Nayapatti.
TMC goons stopped me here at Nayapatti. They are also stopping the voters even as polling is underway: BJP candidate from Bidhan Nagar, Sabyasachi Dutta, in the assembly constituency
West Bengal | TMC goons stopped me here at Nayapatti. They are also stopping the voters even as polling is underway: BJP candidate from Bidhan Nagar, Sabyasachi Dutta, in the assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/wT4VqtvAoR— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
PM in Gangarampur: Gangarampur has 2 holy names but it seems Didi hates names of both lord Ram and river Ganga.
Gangarampur has 2 holy names, that define our culture, in its own name...But it seems Didi hates names of both lord Ram and river Ganga. She abuses Indians living in areas near river Ganga. She insults their beliefs, food, language & clothes: PM in Gangarampur
Gangarampur has 2 holy names, that define our culture, in its own name...But it seems Didi hates names of both lord Ram and river Ganga. She abuses Indians living in areas near river Ganga. She insults their beliefs, food, language & clothes: PM in Gangarampur#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/dD1XV6P67l— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
54.67% voter turnout recorded till 1:34 pm
Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. 54.67% voter turnout recorded till 1:34 pm.
#WestBengalPolls: 54.67% voter turnout recorded till 1:34 pm.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/T25K4nHJtp
PM in Asansol earlier today: After the death of 5 people, Didi is doing politics
You might have listened to an audiotape over what happened in Cooch Behar. After the death of 5 people, Didi is doing politics. In this audiotape, Cooch Behar TMC leader is being told to hold a rally with the bodies of the 5 deceased: PM in Asansol earlier today
You might have listened to an audiotape over what happened in Cooch Behar. After the death of 5 people, Didi is doing politics. In this audiotape, Cooch Behar TMC leader is being told to hold a rally with the bodies of the 5 deceased: PM in Asansol earlier today#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Os6bGCBWzQ— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
In Amdanga: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow
West Bengal | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Amdanga, North 24 Parganas district
West Bengal | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Amdanga, North 24 Parganas district pic.twitter.com/ednSmL0kDV— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Asansol is mini India: people from all over India come here to work in such factories
From bicycle to rail, paper to steel, aluminium to glass - people from all over India come here to work in such factories. In a way, Asansol is mini India. People from all corners of India are seen here. But the misgovernance of Bengal govts affected Asansol: PM
From bicycle to rail, paper to steel, aluminium to glass - people from all over India come here to work in such factories. In a way, Asansol is mini India. People from all corners of India are seen here. But the misgovernance of Bengal govts affected Asansol: PM#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/uimUAk7ErT— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
PM in Asansol: In last 10 yrs, Didi betrayed you in the name of development
In last 10 yrs, Didi betrayed you in the name of development. She stood like a wall in front of development. Centre offered facility of free healthcare up to Rs 5 Lakh, she became a wall. Centre formed laws to help refugees, she opposed this too: PM in Asansol
In last 10 yrs, Didi betrayed you in the name of development. She stood like a wall in front of development. Centre offered facility of free healthcare up to Rs 5 Lakh, she became a wall. Centre formed laws to help refugees, she opposed this too: PM in Asansol#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/qsaLZHtneh— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
BJP's Shishir Bajoria meets election commission
BJP leaders met Election Commission today in Kolkata, on CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's purported audio clip over Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.
As far as the authenticity of the tape is concerned, Derek O'Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy confirmed it in a conversation with media. The only goal of the tape was to create further polarisation: Shishir Bajoria, BJP after meeting Election Commission in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/sjLLoOKQl4— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
36.02% voter turnout recorded till 11:37 a.m.
Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. 36.02% voter turnout has been recorded till 11:37 am.
#WestBengalPolls: 36.02% voter turnout recorded till 11:37 am.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/nSd4aAQY0G
TMC alleges stone pelting by BJP supporters
TMC's Sujit Bose said that two of their people were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters at booth numbers 265 & 272.
Two of our people were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters at booth numbers 265 & 272. We have informed the election observer and police. The situation is normal now: TMC's Sujit Bose, Bidhan Nagar#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/ekoqfWun2p— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
CP Ajoy Nanda visits various polling booths to ensure peaceful polls
CP Ajoy Nanda visited various polling booths in Kamarhati assembly constituency, in North 24 Paraganas. He said that elections were underway peacefully and they were ensuring free and fair elections.
West Bengal: CP Ajoy Nanda visits various polling booths in Kamarhati assembly constituency, in North 24 Paraganas— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
"Elections are underway peacefully. We are ensuring free and fair elections," he says pic.twitter.com/LRahQ7WH0M
ITBP troops guarding polling booths
As the battleground in Bengal is likely to get more intense, ITBP troops are guarding polling booths in Anulia, Ranaghat and Purba Bardhaman.
ITBP troops guarding polling booths in Anulia, Ranaghat and Purba Bardhaman during the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/KOgJvVibEp— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
BJP doesn't have people's support in Bengal: GJM leaders Bimal Gurung
I supported BJP for 15 years but what did it do for my community? Modi had assured us and made a commitment, it has been 6.5-7 years now but it is yet to be completed: GJM (Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha) leaders Bimal Gurung
They (BJP) don't have people's support in Bengal. They don't have much influence on ground zero. How can they form the government? Politics is not possible through violence, vandalism, shooting. Politics should be simple: GJM (Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha) leaders Bimal Gurung pic.twitter.com/wOBGnPw7Sj— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
EC seeks report over sudden death of BJP polling agent
Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden death of a BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in Kamarhati today. The battleground in Bengal is expected to intensify and the security around polling booths has been beefed up with deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces.
West Bengal: Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden death of a BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in Kamarhati today— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
"His name is Abhijeet Samant. Nobody helped him, there is no facility for treatment here," says brother of the deceased BJP polling agent pic.twitter.com/vYRvzrbIYC
TMC leader & candidate Madan Mitra to meet CEC
TMC leader & candidate Madan Mitra accused central forces of searching his pockets that had the pictures of his Godess. He further said that he would meet the CEC as India is a democratic country and he can't be stopped from entering a polling booth.
I've full authority to enter a polling booth. They (Central forces) even searched my pocket in which I was carrying pictures of my goddess.This is a democratic country. I'm going to meet Chief Election Commissioner: TMC leader &candidate Madan Mitra,at booth no. 165/166 Kamarhati pic.twitter.com/T1Hqkod96e— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
16.15% voter turnout recorded till 9:32 a.m.
Polling for the 5th phase of Assembly elections is currently underway in Bengal. A voter turnout of 16.15% has been recorded till 9:32 a.m.
#WestBengalPolls: 16.15% voter turnout recorded till 9:32 am.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/POoFaSLiUp