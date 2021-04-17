Polling for the 5th phase of Assembly elections began at 7 am in Bengal today. A total of 45 constituencies are going to polls today that will decide the fate of 342 candidates. With polling, the blame game also began in Bengal with TMC alleging violence in the Minakhan constituency.

The battleground in Bengal is expected to intensify and the security around polling booths has been beefed up with deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces. The polling will be held at 15,789 booths, 13 constituencies of North Bengal are going to polls in this phase, including 7 in Jalpaiguri, 5 in Darjeeling and 1 in Kalimpong. Today’s polls are spread across Kalimpong,  Jalpaiguri,  Darjeeling and a section of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman.

Additionally, the state of Bengal reported 6,910 new Coronavirus cases and 26 deaths due to the virus in the past 24-hours. The total number of Coronavirus cases stands at 41,047 and the number of deaths has reached 10,506. 

The people of Bengal have been witnessing high voltage political drama for the past few months, even before the polling began. The two big parties BJP and TMC have left no chance of levelling allegations against each other or campaigning for their star candidates. If people of Bengal chose BJP or TMC will be decided on May 2nd when election results are announced.

The next phase of elections in Bengal will be held on April 22. The first phase of Bengal elections was held on March 27, 2nd on April 1, 3rd on April 6 and 4th on April 10.

Live Updates

03:43 (IST)

TMC writes to CEO: recording of phone conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray

Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal over "recording of phone conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray."

03:39 (IST)

62.40% voter turnout recorded till 3:15 pm

Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. 62.40% voter turnout recorded till 3:15 pm.

03:10 (IST)

Today, Yashwant Sinha, Derek O'Brien, and Purnendu Basu will meet with the CEO of West Bengal to submit a memorandum.

Trinamool Congress delegation comprising Yashwant Sinha, Derek O'Brien and Purnendu Basu to meet CEO, West Bengal today, to submit a memorandum.

03:05 (IST)

In the assembly constituency of Bidhan Nagar: TMC goons stopped Sabyasachi Dutta, a BJP candidate at Nayapatti.

TMC goons stopped me here at Nayapatti. They are also stopping the voters even as polling is underway: BJP candidate from Bidhan Nagar, Sabyasachi Dutta, in the assembly constituency

02:43 (IST)

PM in Gangarampur: Gangarampur has 2 holy names but it seems Didi hates names of both lord Ram and river Ganga.

Gangarampur has 2 holy names, that define our culture, in its own name...But it seems Didi hates names of both lord Ram and river Ganga. She abuses Indians living in areas near river Ganga. She insults their beliefs, food, language & clothes: PM in Gangarampur

01:56 (IST)

54.67% voter turnout recorded till 1:34 pm

Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. 54.67% voter turnout recorded till 1:34 pm.

01:53 (IST)

PM in Asansol earlier today: After the death of 5 people, Didi is doing politics

You might have listened to an audiotape over what happened in Cooch Behar. After the death of 5 people, Didi is doing politics. In this audiotape, Cooch Behar TMC leader is being told to hold a rally with the bodies of the 5 deceased: PM in Asansol earlier today

01:51 (IST)

In Amdanga: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow

West Bengal | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Amdanga, North 24 Parganas district

01:46 (IST)

Asansol is mini India: people from all over India come here to work in such factories

From bicycle to rail, paper to steel, aluminium to glass - people from all over India come here to work in such factories. In a way, Asansol is mini India. People from all corners of India are seen here. But the misgovernance of Bengal govts affected Asansol: PM

01:25 (IST)

PM in Asansol: In last 10 yrs, Didi betrayed you in the name of development

In last 10 yrs, Didi betrayed you in the name of development. She stood like a wall in front of development. Centre offered facility of free healthcare up to Rs 5 Lakh, she became a wall. Centre formed laws to help refugees, she opposed this too: PM in Asansol

11:58 (IST)

BJP's Shishir Bajoria meets election commission

BJP leaders met Election Commission today in Kolkata, on CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's purported audio clip over Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.

11:56 (IST)

36.02% voter turnout recorded till 11:37 a.m.

Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. 36.02% voter turnout has been recorded till 11:37 am.

11:54 (IST)

TMC alleges stone pelting by BJP supporters

TMC's Sujit Bose said that two of their people were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters at booth numbers 265 & 272.

11:19 (IST)

CP Ajoy Nanda visits various polling booths to ensure peaceful polls

CP Ajoy Nanda visited various polling booths in Kamarhati assembly constituency, in North 24 Paraganas. He said that elections were underway peacefully and they were ensuring free and fair elections.

11:17 (IST)

ITBP troops guarding polling booths

As the battleground in Bengal is likely to get more intense, ITBP troops are guarding polling booths in Anulia, Ranaghat and Purba Bardhaman.

10:26 (IST)

BJP doesn't have people's support in Bengal: GJM leaders Bimal Gurung

I supported BJP for 15 years but what did it do for my community? Modi had assured us and made a commitment, it has been 6.5-7 years now but it is yet to be completed: GJM (Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha) leaders Bimal Gurung

10:08 (IST)

EC seeks report over sudden death of BJP polling agent

Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden death of a BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in Kamarhati today. The battleground in Bengal is expected to intensify and the security around polling booths has been beefed up with deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces.

09:52 (IST)

TMC leader & candidate Madan Mitra to meet CEC

TMC leader & candidate Madan Mitra accused central forces of searching his pockets that had the pictures of his Godess. He further said that he would meet the CEC as India is a democratic country and he can't be stopped from entering a polling booth.

09:49 (IST)

16.15% voter turnout recorded till 9:32 a.m.

Polling for the 5th phase of Assembly elections is currently underway in Bengal. A voter turnout of 16.15% has been recorded till 9:32 a.m.

 