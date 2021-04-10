Violence broke out during 4th phase polling in Bengal’s Cooch Behar today as a CISF personnel open-fired after being attacked by the locals. As per the police, locals tried to snatch the rifle of the CISF personnel, 4 people have been killed in the incident. The police also informed of a voter being killed by unidentified men outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar.
Voting for the 4th phase of the 8-phased West Bengal Assembly Elections began today as 44 assembly seats, including some high-profile ones, go for the polls. The Assembly seats that are on the battleground today are spread across Cooch Behar and Alipurudar in Howrah, South 24 Paraganas, Hoogly and North Bengal, and other parts of South Bengal.
The home turf of CM Mamata Banarjee, Bhabanipur is also going to the polls today, from where she had won the 2016 elections. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried out a door-to-door campaign in the constituency ahead of the 4th phase elections. Actor and BJP Leader Rudramail Ghosh is contesting from Bhabanipur against Trinamool Congress’s leader Sovandeb Chatterjee. CM Mamata Banarjee contested from Nandigram this year against her friend-turned-rival BJP leader Suvendhu Adikari.
Another high-profile constituency going for polls in the 4th phase is Tollygunge where BJP Candidate Babul Supriyo is contesting against the sitting TMC MLA Aroop Biswas.
The temperature in the state is high as the Election Commission of India has already served two notices to CM Mamata Banarjee for violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections. West Bengal will vote again on 17 April for the fifth phase. The results will be declared on May 2nd.
Live Updates
CRPF component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way: CRPF
The CRPF has issued a statement clarifying that the CRPF component was not deployed at the said booth and nor have been involved in the incident that took place in Cooch Behar after CM Mamata Banarjee and TMC leaders alleged that 4 people were shot dead by the CRPF Personnel
Regarding recent incident being reported in media about killing of 4 civilians outside booth 126, Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar, it's clarified that CRPF component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way: CRPF— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
A delegation of BJP leaders to meet EC in Kolkata today
44 seats are voting today in the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. Incidents of violence has been reported from the Cooch Behar region of West Bengal where 4 people were shot dead allegedly by CRPF Personnel. A delegation of BJP Leaders are going to meet the Election Commission seeking action over the incident
West Bengal: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to meet Election Commission in Kolkata today— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Sourav Ganguly casts his vote at a polling booth in Behala, South 24 Paraganas
Former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly casts his vote at a polling booth in Barisha Shashibhusan Janakalyan Vidyapith, Behala, South 24 Paraganas in the 4th phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections
West Bengal: Sourav Ganguly today cast his vote at a polling booth in Barisha Shashibhusan Janakalyan Vidyapith, Behala, South 24 Paraganas pic.twitter.com/YKetlQp7jO— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Voter turnout stands at 52.89% till 1:37 pm in the 4th phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 52.89% till 1:37 pm in the fourth phase of West Bengall Assembly Elections 2021. the voting across several constituencies on 44 seats in the state assembly elections is underway today
#WestBengalPolls: 52.89% voter turnout recorded till 1:37 pm.— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Voting for the fourth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/n0RkFiVUg8
EC issues a correction, commission orders adjourning the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar
The Election Commission of India has issued a correction and declared adjourning the poll in the Polling Station 126 of Sitalkuri AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports are sought by them and the CEO by 5 pm today, said EC
#BreakingNews | Election Commission issues an order to adjourn the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. pic.twitter.com/uybK4IwlBs— NewsX (@NewsX) April 10, 2021
'CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar)': West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee
West Bengal Chief Minister and the TMC Supremo Mamata Banarjee has alleged that 4 people were shot dead by the CRPF Personnel and even asserted further that the voters have been killed while they were standing in the queues to vote.
CRPF have killed voters standing in the queue, where do they get so much of audacity? BJP knows that they have lost so they are killing voters & workers: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
'CRPF is not my enemy but there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister': West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke about the violent incident reported from the Cooch Behar region where 4 people have been reportedly killed. TMC alleges that the people were shot by the CRPF personnel. CM Mamata stated that there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Union Home Minister and the violent incident that has happened is proof of the same.
CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister & today's incident is a proof: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/sDAdR86Zt7— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
''It's time to change the kind of political environment, that has been created in Bengal for past several decades'': PM in Siliguri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Siliguri asserted that its time to change the political environment of Bengal which has been there for decades. He further said that 'Tolabaaj Mukt, 'Syndicate Mukt' and 'Cut Money Mukt' Bengal will be formed now
It's time to change the kind of political environment, that has been created in Bengal for past several decades. 'Tolabaaj mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Syndicate mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Cut money mukt' Bengal will be formed now: PM in Siliguri#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/uqU2gCwUvn— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
'the tactics of obstructing the polling process will not protect you': PM in Siliguri
While addressing a public meet at Siliguri in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee saying that this violence and the tactics of attacking the security forces and obstructing the polling process will not protect her. The TMC alleges that 5 of their people were killed in Cooch Behar while the polling for the 4th phase was underway in the West Bengal Elections
Didi, this violence, tactics of instigating people to attack the Security Forces, the tactics of obstructing the polling process will not protect you. This violence can't protect you from the 10 years of your ill-governance: PM Narendra Modi in Siliguri#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/yWJN7A5rdb— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
five-member delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress to meet the EC in Kolkata, today
The Trinamool Congress Members wrote to the Election Commission claiming that five of its members were killed in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district after Central forces opened fire. a five-member delegation of TMC leaders will meet the Election Commission in Kolkata, today
West Bengal: A five-member delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress will meet the Election Commission in Kolkata, today— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
CM Mamata Banerjee replies to Election Commission notice to her on her remarks on CAPFs.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee replies to Election Commission notice to her on her remarks on CAPFs. She stated that there has been no effort to incite/influence the electorate against CAPFs and it is clear that she didn't violate the Model Code of Conduct.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee replies to Election Commission notice to her on her remarks on CAPFs. She states, "There has been no effort to incite/influence the electorate against CAPFs. It is clear I haven't violated Model Code of Conduct." pic.twitter.com/KnwrryG5gI— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
''What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. '' PM Modi in Siliguri
4 people were killed in Cooch Behar while the voting was underway in the Sitalkuchi area and is the second incident of violence reported from Cooch Behar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Siliguri said that he was saddened by the incident and consoled their demise.
What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi & her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away: PM in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/MMWPNtnLmj— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Four people killed and four injured in incidents of firing in Cooch Behar
Incidents of violence and killings have been reported from the Cooch Behar in West Bengal during the Assembly Elections 2021. TMC alleges that the firing was done by Central Forces.
Four people killed and four injured in incidents of firing in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. TMC alleges that the firing was done by Central Forces. Visuals from Cooch Behar. pic.twitter.com/i472hSkpMy— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Bombs found by police last night in Nanur, Birbhum district
Bomb squad defuses country-made bombs found by police last night in Nanur, Birbhum district in West Bengal
#WATCH Bomb squad defuses country-made bombs found by police last night in Nanur, Birbhum district#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/NNIXAeY9ej— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Indian Secular Front chairman and candidate from Bhangar, Naushad Siddiqui and BJP candidate Soumi Hati greet each other
4th phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election is underway for 44 seats. Indian Secular Front chairman and candidate from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, Naushad Siddiqui and BJP candidate from the constituency, Soumi Hati greet each other at Hatisala Sarojini High Madrasah (H.S.)
#WATCH | Indian Secular Front chairman and candidate from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, Naushad Siddiqui and BJP candidate from the constituency, Soumi Hati greet each other. Visuals from near Hatisala Sarojini High Madrasah (H.S.) in the area.#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/mlmU1GRRQE— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
ITBP personnel deployed on election duty help voters at polling booths in Rishra of Hooghly
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed on election duty help elderly voters to cast their votes at polling booths in Hoogly in the fourth phase of West Bengal Elections
ITBP personnel, deployed on election duty, at polling booths in Rishra of Hooghly district help an elderly woman as she arrives to cast her vote for the fourth phase of #WestBengalPolls. pic.twitter.com/Ib4WVOmU3O— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
BJP Leader Locket Chattarjee speaks to an EC official over a call in Hoogly
BJP Leader Locket Chattarjee's ar was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly after which she spoke to an Election Commission official and demanded additional forces to be sent there.
#WATCH West Bengal: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to an Election Commission official over phone, says that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also says that journalists have been attacked too and demands that additional forces be sent here. pic.twitter.com/rrgGpFxfHT— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Voter turnout recorded at 16.65%till 11:05 am in the fourth phase of WB Elections
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 16.65% till 11:05 am in the ongoing fourth phase of the West Bengal Elections 2021.
#WestBengalPolls: 16.65% voter turnout recorded till 11:05 am.— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Voting for the fourth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/PSFmLVyAON
TMC and Mamata Banarjee's strategist Prashant Kishore audio chat leaked
While the fourth phase of polling for the highly charged state elections in Bengal is underway, Mamata Banarjee's poll strategist Prashant Kishore's leaked clubhouse audio tape has created an uproar.
#BreakingNews | TMC and Mamata Banerjee's strategist, Prashant Kishor's audio chat has been leaked. In this alleged audio chat, Kishor talks of TMC and LEFT resorting to appeasement politics. pic.twitter.com/A6PMtiusOY— NewsX (@NewsX) April 10, 2021
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly
Incidents of violence has been reported West Bengal as the polling for the 4th phase is currently underway. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly, West Bengal
#WATCH BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly during the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/aQAgzWI94v— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
voter turnout recorded at 15.85% t30 am till 9:30 am
The Election Commission of India recorded a voter turnout of 15.85% till 9:30 am in the 4th phase of polling in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.
#WestBengalPolls: 15.85% voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am. pic.twitter.com/7JO22wORyp— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd
SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd in a village in Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur. IG Purnia Range said that they will further raid & make arrests in the case
WB: SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd in a village in Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur. IG Purnia Range says, "He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft. Islampur SP with us. We'll raid & make arrests" pic.twitter.com/lwUEodPDWr— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
'Narendra Modi is famous throughout the world', says BJP MP Nitish Nitish Pramanik
4th phase of voting is currently underway in the West Bengal Elections 2021. The Bhartiya Janata Party leader and Coochbehar MP Nitish Pramanik spoke to the media in West Bengal during the ongoing polling,
Narendra Modi Ji is famous throughout the world. Prashant Kishor has done the work of putting the last nail in the coffin, finishing TMC: Coochbehar MP, Nisith Pramanik, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/mLzWKzWp8p— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021