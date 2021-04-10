Violence broke out during 4th phase polling in Bengal’s Cooch Behar today as a CISF personnel open-fired after being attacked by the locals. As per the police, locals tried to snatch the rifle of the CISF personnel, 4 people have been killed in the incident. The police also informed of a voter being killed by unidentified men outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar.

Voting for the 4th phase of the 8-phased West Bengal Assembly Elections began today as 44 assembly seats, including some high-profile ones, go for the polls. The Assembly seats that are on the battleground today are spread across Cooch Behar and Alipurudar in Howrah, South 24 Paraganas, Hoogly and North Bengal, and other parts of South Bengal.

The home turf of CM Mamata Banarjee, Bhabanipur is also going to the polls today, from where she had won the 2016 elections. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried out a door-to-door campaign in the constituency ahead of the 4th phase elections. Actor and BJP Leader Rudramail Ghosh is contesting from Bhabanipur against Trinamool Congress’s leader Sovandeb Chatterjee. CM Mamata Banarjee contested from Nandigram this year against her friend-turned-rival BJP leader Suvendhu Adikari.

Another high-profile constituency going for polls in the 4th phase is Tollygunge where BJP Candidate Babul Supriyo is contesting against the sitting TMC MLA Aroop Biswas.

The temperature in the state is high as the Election Commission of India has already served two notices to CM Mamata Banarjee for violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections. West Bengal will vote again on 17 April for the fifth phase. The results will be declared on May 2nd.