Violence broke out during 4th phase polling in Bengal’s Cooch Behar today as a CISF personnel open-fired after being attacked by the locals. As per the police, locals tried to snatch the rifle of the CISF personnel, 4 people have been killed in the incident. The police also informed of a voter being killed by unidentified men outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar.

Voting for the 4th phase of the 8-phased West Bengal Assembly Elections began today as 44  assembly seats, including some high-profile ones, go for the polls. The Assembly seats that are on the battleground today are spread across Cooch Behar and Alipurudar in Howrah, South 24 Paraganas, Hoogly and North Bengal, and other parts of South Bengal.

The home turf of CM Mamata Banarjee, Bhabanipur is also going to the polls today, from where she had won the 2016 elections. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried out a door-to-door campaign in the constituency ahead of the 4th phase elections. Actor and BJP Leader Rudramail Ghosh is contesting from Bhabanipur against Trinamool Congress’s leader Sovandeb Chatterjee. CM Mamata Banarjee contested from Nandigram this year against her friend-turned-rival BJP leader Suvendhu Adikari.

Another high-profile constituency going for polls in the 4th phase is Tollygunge where BJP Candidate Babul Supriyo is contesting against the sitting TMC MLA  Aroop Biswas.

The temperature in the state is high as the Election Commission of India has already served two notices to CM Mamata Banarjee for violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections. West Bengal will vote again on 17 April for the fifth phase. The results will be declared on May 2nd.

Live Updates

02:33 (IST)

CRPF component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way: CRPF

The CRPF has issued a statement clarifying that the CRPF component was not deployed at the said booth and nor have been involved in the incident that took place in Cooch Behar after CM Mamata Banarjee and TMC leaders alleged that 4 people were shot dead by the CRPF Personnel

02:30 (IST)

A delegation of BJP leaders to meet EC in Kolkata today

44 seats are voting today in the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. Incidents of violence has been reported from the Cooch Behar region of West Bengal where 4 people were shot dead allegedly by CRPF Personnel. A delegation of BJP Leaders are going to meet the Election Commission seeking action over the incident

02:19 (IST)

Sourav Ganguly casts his vote at a polling booth in Behala, South 24 Paraganas

Former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly casts his vote at a polling booth in Barisha Shashibhusan Janakalyan Vidyapith, Behala, South 24 Paraganas in the 4th phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections

02:13 (IST)

Voter turnout stands at 52.89% till 1:37 pm in the 4th phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 52.89% till 1:37 pm in the fourth phase of West Bengall Assembly Elections 2021. the voting across several constituencies on 44 seats in the state assembly elections is underway today

02:08 (IST)

EC issues a correction, commission orders adjourning the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar

The Election Commission of India has issued a correction and declared adjourning the poll in the Polling Station 126 of Sitalkuri AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports are sought by them and the CEO by 5 pm today, said EC

02:00 (IST)

'CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar)': West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and the TMC Supremo Mamata Banarjee has alleged that 4 people were shot dead by the CRPF Personnel and even asserted further that the voters have been killed while they were standing in the queues to vote.

01:54 (IST)

'CRPF is not my enemy but there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister': West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke about the violent incident reported from the Cooch Behar region where 4 people have been reportedly killed. TMC alleges that the people were shot by the CRPF personnel. CM Mamata stated that there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Union Home Minister and the violent incident that has happened is proof of the same.

01:53 (IST)

01:38 (IST)

''It's time to change the kind of political environment, that has been created in Bengal for past several decades'': PM in Siliguri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Siliguri asserted that its time to change the political environment of Bengal which has been there for decades. He further said that 'Tolabaaj Mukt, 'Syndicate Mukt' and 'Cut Money Mukt' Bengal will be formed now

01:33 (IST)

'the tactics of obstructing the polling process will not protect you': PM in Siliguri

While addressing a public meet at Siliguri in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee saying that this violence and the tactics of attacking the security forces and obstructing the polling process will not protect her. The TMC alleges that 5 of their people were killed in Cooch Behar while the polling for the 4th phase was underway in the West Bengal Elections

01:23 (IST)

five-member delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress to meet the EC in Kolkata, today

The Trinamool Congress Members wrote to the Election Commission claiming that five of its members were killed in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district after Central forces opened fire. a five-member delegation of TMC leaders will meet the Election Commission in Kolkata, today

01:11 (IST)

CM Mamata Banerjee replies to Election Commission notice to her on her remarks on CAPFs.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee replies to Election Commission notice to her on her remarks on CAPFs. She stated that there has been no effort to incite/influence the electorate against CAPFs and it is clear that she didn't violate the Model Code of Conduct.

01:07 (IST)

''What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. '' PM Modi in Siliguri

4 people were killed in Cooch Behar while the voting was underway in the Sitalkuchi area and is the second incident of violence reported from Cooch Behar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Siliguri said that he was saddened by the incident and consoled their demise.

01:01 (IST)

Four people killed and four injured in incidents of firing in Cooch Behar

Incidents of violence and killings have been reported from the Cooch Behar in West Bengal during the Assembly Elections 2021. TMC alleges that the firing was done by Central Forces.

11:57 (IST)

Bombs found by police last night in Nanur, Birbhum district

Bomb squad defuses country-made bombs found by police last night in Nanur, Birbhum district in West Bengal

11:55 (IST)

Indian Secular Front chairman and candidate from Bhangar, Naushad Siddiqui and BJP candidate Soumi Hati greet each other

4th phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election is underway for 44 seats. Indian Secular Front chairman and candidate from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, Naushad Siddiqui and BJP candidate from the constituency, Soumi Hati greet each other at Hatisala Sarojini High Madrasah (H.S.)

11:35 (IST)

ITBP personnel deployed on election duty help voters at polling booths in Rishra of Hooghly

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed on election duty help elderly voters to cast their votes at polling booths in Hoogly in the fourth phase of West Bengal Elections

11:30 (IST)

BJP Leader Locket Chattarjee speaks to an EC official over a call in Hoogly

BJP Leader Locket Chattarjee's ar was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly after which she spoke to an Election Commission official and demanded additional forces to be sent there.

11:21 (IST)

Voter turnout recorded at 16.65%till 11:05 am in the fourth phase of WB Elections

The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 16.65% till 11:05 am in the ongoing fourth phase of the West Bengal Elections 2021.

10:59 (IST)

TMC and Mamata Banarjee's strategist Prashant Kishore audio chat leaked

While the fourth phase of polling for the highly charged state elections in Bengal is underway, Mamata Banarjee's poll strategist Prashant Kishore's leaked clubhouse audio tape has created an uproar.

10:48 (IST)

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly

Incidents of violence has been reported West Bengal as the polling for the 4th phase is currently underway. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly, West Bengal

10:43 (IST)

10:39 (IST)

voter turnout recorded at 15.85% t30 am till 9:30 am

The Election Commission of India recorded a voter turnout of 15.85% till 9:30 am in the 4th phase of polling in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

10:35 (IST)

SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd

SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd in a village in Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur. IG Purnia Range said that they will further raid & make arrests in the case

10:32 (IST)

'Narendra Modi is famous throughout the world', says BJP MP Nitish Nitish Pramanik

4th phase of voting is currently underway in the West Bengal Elections 2021. The Bhartiya Janata Party leader and Coochbehar MP Nitish Pramanik spoke to the media in West Bengal during the ongoing polling,

 