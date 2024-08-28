Bengal Bandh Today: Statewide Strike Erupt After Police Deploy Tear Gas and Water Cannons

The BJP announced a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal from 6 am to 6 pm, protesting against the police action taken during a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal from 6 am to 6 pm, protesting against the police action taken during a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna. This demonstration was organized in response to the recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage.

Background of the Protest and Police Action

The bandh comes in the wake of a significant confrontation between protesters and the police on Tuesday. Demonstrators, who were part of the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ march, faced a heavy police response, including lathi charges, water cannons, and tear gas, as they attempted to reach the state secretariat. The protest was organized by an unregistered student body, ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj,’ and a dissident platform of state government employees, ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha.’ The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of backing this protest.

The demonstrators were demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident has not only shocked the state but has also drawn the attention of junior doctors across the country, who are now refusing to treat non-emergency patients until justice is served.

BJP Leaders Condemn Police Action and Demand President’s Rule

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who also serves as the State’s Leader of Opposition, has condemned the police’s actions, alleging that more than 160 protesters, including 17 women, were injured during the clashes. The police, however, have reported that several of their personnel were also hurt in the violent exchanges.

In light of the situation, Adhikari has appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose, urging him to “impose President’s Rule” in West Bengal, citing the state’s deteriorating law and order under the current administration.

BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed the party’s frustration with the state government, stating, “We are forced to give the dawn-to-dusk strike call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the victim. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women.”

West Bengal Government’s Stance Against the Bandh

In response to the BJP’s call for a bandh, the West Bengal government has strongly urged the public not to participate. Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, made it clear that the state would not permit any bandh on Wednesday, emphasizing that “all steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected.”

To enforce this, the state issued a notification stating that all government offices would remain open. Employees are expected to report for duty on August 28, unless facing an emergency or on authorized leave. Failure to do so could result in disciplinary action, including a show-cause notice for unauthorized absence.

The Trinamool Congress has criticized the BJP’s strike as a political move, asserting that the bandh is an attempt to gain political leverage. They maintain that “there will be no bandh” on Wednesday, signaling their intent to keep the state running smoothly despite the BJP’s call for a shutdown.

Nationwide Outcry Over the Doctor’s Rape and Murder

The tragic rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor on August 9 have sparked a national outcry. Junior doctors in many parts of the country have refused to see non-emergency patients, demanding justice for their colleague and calling for improved safety measures for women in hospitals. The incident has not only shaken the medical community but also underscored the urgent need for enhanced security in healthcare settings, particularly for women.