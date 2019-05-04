Bengal BJP Lok Sabha candidate injured after vehicle rams his car, party claims conspiracy: Shantanu Thakur, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal's Bongaon, was rushed to a hospital after an SUV rammed his car on Saturday, reports said. The incident took place in Bengal's Nadia district that left Thakur with a head injury while two of his associates were also injured.

Bengal BJP Lok Sabha candidate injured after vehicle rams his car, party claims conspiracy: Shantanu Thakur, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Bongaon, was rushed to a hospital after an SUV rammed his car on Saturday, reports said. The incident took place in Bengal’s Nadia district that left Thakur with a head injury while two of his associates were also injured. The reports said that the vehicle that collided with Thakur’s car had a police sticker, however, the police are yet to confirm that whether it belonged to West Bengal police or not.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that it might be a conspiracy to kill Thakur ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Shantanu’s mother has also claimed it to be a conspiracy. Talking to the PTI, Chabirani Thakur, Shantanu’s mother, said that her son’s vehicle was standing on the side of the road when a police van hit it out of nowhere. She added that the family wants an investigation into the matter. The police have been investigating both the car drivers to ascertain what all happened.

West Bengal: Shantanu Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Bongaon, met with a road accident today near Jagulia. He has been taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/w8DBpl8gga — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

All India Matua Mahasangha chief, Shantanu Thakur, is one of the prominent leaders among the Matua community of West Bengal. Soon after the reports of his accident started doing the rounds in the area, his supporters got agitated and vandalised a police vehicle outside the Gaighata Police station. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Thakur was on his way to a rally where BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya was scheduled to speak at the rally. The Bongaon constituency will go to polls on May 6, 2019.

